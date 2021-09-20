Bridger Coal company to close underground mining in November

Bridger Coal Company will close its underground mining operation near Rock Springs in November, the company disclosed in a letter to that city's mayor.

The closure will affect 94 employees, according to the letter. But that doesn't mean they will all lose their jobs. The letter indicates that union workers "will have bidding rights to our surfacing mining operation." Sixty-eight of the 94 employees are union members.

Around 15 of the workers at the underground mine have already accepted jobs with the company's nearby surface mining operation, said Tiffany Erickson, a spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain Power, whose parent company, the utility PacifiCorp, owns the mine. They'll move to those jobs once the closure happens.

The utility expects more underground workers will eventually land at the surface mine as well.

Erickson said the closure is not a surprise. It was communicated to workers as far back as 2016.

"The hope is employees are notified and prepared and aware of what is going on," she said.

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local S1978, which represents the workers, also did not return a call seeking comment.