Buckskin coal mine furloughs workers amid downturn in coal

"You have a seasonal bump and this is the quarter, the third quarter, when the most production typically happens," Godby told the Star-Tribune. "We've had a warm summer and we know the worst is usually ahead of us. The hottest month is typically August, and this is when coal plants get turned on to supply added electricity."

But even this boost in coal demand could be brief, he said. Short of a political or technological miracle, the long-term structural decline of the industry will continue.

The mounting financial distress faced by many coal companies nationwide has left landowners and conservation groups in the state worried about the steep reclamation, or cleanup, liabilities associated with coal mining.

The majority of bonding, a form of financial assurance, in place to cover future reclamation costs at the Buckskin Mine comes in the form of a self-bond (a type of bond not backed by money or assets).

Kiewit Corp. has a self-bond for the Buckskin Mine in the amount of $94.9 million. In addition, the operator, Buckskin Mining Company, has a $23.9 million surety bond to cover the mine too, according to data provided by Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.