Buckskin coal mine to cut its workforce amid declining production

Buckskin Coal Mine located near Gillette will reduce its workforce in response to tough market conditions for coal, the owner of the mine confirmed Thursday.

The mine employed 206 workers and produced 4.3 million tons of coal in the final quarter of 2019, according to the U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration.

Nationwide demand for coal has plummeted in the past year, as utilities transition away from coal toward dirt cheap natural gas and renewable energy sources.

"The Buckskin Mining Company is communicating with our employees about a workforce reduction," Jessica Jensen, a spokeswoman for Omaha-based Kiewit Corp., said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. "This is not driven by the performance of our employees, but rather the realities of the market."

"We remain focused on safely managing the mine to meet our commitments to our clients and to ensure the mine’s long-term viability," she added.

According to Jensen, the company has yet to determine how many workers it will lay off. But a Buckskin worker reported Wednesday that the company said about 50 employees could be impacted, according to County 17 news in Campbell County.

