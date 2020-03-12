You are the owner of this article.
Buckskin coal mine to cut its workforce amid declining production
After disastrous year, no 'new normal' for Powder River coal

A poster urging locals to stay strong amid hardship hangs in a Gillette storefront. Another mine in the Powder River Basin announced Thursday it will reduce its workforce.

 Mead Gruver, AP

Buckskin Coal Mine located near Gillette will reduce its workforce in response to tough market conditions for coal, the owner of the mine confirmed Thursday. 

The mine employed 206 workers and produced 4.3 million tons of coal in the final quarter of 2019, according to the U.S. Mining Safety and Health Administration. 

Nationwide demand for coal has plummeted in the past year, as utilities transition away from coal toward dirt cheap natural gas and renewable energy sources.

"The Buckskin Mining Company is communicating with our employees about a workforce reduction," Jessica Jensen, a spokeswoman for Omaha-based Kiewit Corp., said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. "This is not driven by the performance of our employees, but rather the realities of the market."

"We remain focused on safely managing the mine to meet our commitments to our clients and to ensure the mine’s long-term viability," she added.

According to Jensen, the company has yet to determine how many workers it will lay off. But a Buckskin worker reported Wednesday that the company said about 50 employees could be impacted, according to County 17 news in Campbell County.

Across the basin, employment reductions have not kept pace with the deteriorating demand for coal, University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby explained. 

Amidst waning hunger for coal, productivity at most Powder River Basin mines has been falling too, Godby's analysis found. In other words, the average output of coal per employee has been declining overall. 

The announcement from Buckskin comes less than one week after the basin's largest coal company, Peabody Energy, said it would lay off 50 temporary workers at its North Antelope Rochelle Mine.

The basin’s 16 mines produced 72.3 million tons of coal in the final months of 2019, 14 percent less than the year prior.

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

