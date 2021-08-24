Campbell County officials bemoan lack of state guidance amid fossil fuel decline

For now, the county is getting by on the shotgun approach. After two unsuccessful attempts at getting grant funding for the Pronghorn Industrial Park, it will soon apply for American Rescue Plan money for the $12 million project.

The park will be located east of Cam-plex, and when complete it will have eight shovel-ready sites.

The county had planned to do the project in phases because of the limited amount of grant money. But now that there is $300 million available, commissioners hope to apply for the entire project.

“It will not take long to get a tenant in there,” Bell said.

It’s projects like that one that commissioners hope will help Campbell County in its transition.

Christopherson said that for all of the things Campbell County has going for it — low taxes, a skilled workforce, great amenities — none of it matters to a company that’s looking to move here if there isn’t a place for them to move in right away.

“We’ve missed out because we don’t have the sites available for businesses to come. They want to move faster than we (are able to),” he said.