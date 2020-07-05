Campbell County to be paid back taxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County will be paid $1.85 million in back taxes owed by a pair of companies.

Carbon Creek Energy and Powder River Midstream were subsidiaries of Moriah Powder River LLC, which filed for bankruptcy last fall. Carbon Creek Energy and Powder River Midstream now operate under U.S. Realm Powder River.

The companies paid the county about $1.4 million in taxes for 2016, but did not pay anything from 2017-19 under the Moriah umbrella. The $1.4 million accrued interest in an escrow account since 2016 to bring the figure up to $1.85 million.

The company owed $3.5 million in taxes overall since 2016, but its deal with the county is only for the $1.85 million. As a result, the county will not get $1.65 million in taxes it was owed.

The company has made about $130 million doing business in Campbell County.

It seems like the taxes could have been paid earlier, Commissioner Rusty Bell said.

“It's not our money, it's the people of Campbell County's money,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0