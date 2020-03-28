Carbon capture: can it be efficient, cost-effective and commercial scale all at once?

Star-Tribune: What makes what you’re researching in the field of carbon capture unique? Liu: At the beginning of carbon capture research, everyone was working on the solvent composition to reduce the energy demand needed to capture the CO2. They thought the solvent was the dominant factor to impact the carbon capture cost. So, they focused on this one element. Our philosophy is to reduce this energy demand close to what everyone else has done, but with a much lower capital investment. We consider all aspects: equipment sizing, process simplification and integration, heat recovery, the solvent composition and flexible operation. If you look at other technology developers, their process is designed specifically for their own solvent. Our process will work with most solvents. This is like having the freedom to buy a lower cost generic brand.