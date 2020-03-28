Carbon XPRIZE: The race is on at Wyoming's Integrated Test Center

How can Wyoming move forward into a future where those sources are constrained? What if there is a carbon tax? What if there are new regulations? Already at that time, people were thinking ahead about how Wyoming could take a forward-looking view.

At the end of the day, I think Wyoming’s interest in supporting and being a part of the Carbon XPRIZE story was based in this idea that Wyoming can help to shape the innovation of the future here. We can do that by using its resources, not just natural resources, but also its people and facilities. Specifically, can we can work with and develop an innovation center, a hub, where people can test these technologies?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That puts Wyoming in a good leadership position, and helps attract these ideas to the state. But it also helps Wyoming learn how to move forward in the years to come. It was a huge gift for XPRIZE companies to be able to use the site.

Star-Tribune: So what is Carbon XPRIZE? Extavour: We’re a nonprofit here in Los Angeles, but our competitions are global. That means we identify challenges, we design prizes, and we raise the money. We do open calls to innovators around the world to demonstrate solutions to a really pressing problem.