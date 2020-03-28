Carbon XPRIZE: The race is on at Wyoming's Integrated Test Center

The race is on.
Five finalists are vying to successfully transform carbon dioxide emissions into an innovative product at Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center.
Carbon XPRIZE, the competition’s organizer, dangles the prospect of $20 million in prize money to motivate scientists, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to come up with solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. In this case, that problem is how to reduce the carbon dioxide emitted from power plants.
Finalists from around the world are now in the final stretch, feverishly working to transport their technologies to Wyoming’s ITC this spring and test them out for a panel of judges.
The Star-Tribune interviewed Marcius Extavour, leader of the XPRIZE energy team, for the latest on the competition.
The interview has been edited for clarity.
Casper Star-Tribune: Why did you chose to send your five Carbon XPRIZE finalists to Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center to test their carbon technologies? Marcius Extavour: Carbon XPRIZE has some deep Wyoming roots. Around 2010, XPRIZE first started sniffing around the idea of reducing emissions from power stations in places like Wyoming, where coal is pretty central.
How can Wyoming move forward into a future where those sources are constrained? What if there is a carbon tax? What if there are new regulations? Already at that time, people were thinking ahead about how Wyoming could take a forward-looking view.
At the end of the day, I think Wyoming’s interest in supporting and being a part of the Carbon XPRIZE story was based in this idea that Wyoming can help to shape the innovation of the future here. We can do that by using its resources, not just natural resources, but also its people and facilities. Specifically, can we can work with and develop an innovation center, a hub, where people can test these technologies?
You have free articles remaining.
That puts Wyoming in a good leadership position, and helps attract these ideas to the state. But it also helps Wyoming learn how to move forward in the years to come. It was a huge gift for XPRIZE companies to be able to use the site.
Star-Tribune: So what is Carbon XPRIZE? Extavour: We’re a nonprofit here in Los Angeles, but our competitions are global. That means we identify challenges, we design prizes, and we raise the money. We do open calls to innovators around the world to demonstrate solutions to a really pressing problem.
Star-Tribune: Why focus on carbon? Extavour: When we looked at carbon, we narrowed it down to the carbon utilization piece. We know we have to turn down our emissions. But one way to do that is to create a market incentive to show that the emissions are valuable. You can turn carbon emissions into useful materials. So, we want people to show real demonstrations of taking carbon emissions and turning them into something useful. And can you do that in a way that makes economic sense? Can you build a business around that?
Star-Tribune: What do you have to do to win the prize? Extavour: Fundamentally, what the teams have to do to win is take a fraction of the emissions coming out of the Dry Fork Station power plant in Gillette and turn the carbon dioxide into a useful material, any material that they want. They can use any technology they want. They are going to be judged by how valuable it is, how energy efficient it was, how much carbon they can actually use up. That’s basically what the teams are racing to get done.
Star-Tribune: What’s the status of the teams? Extavour: None of them are installed there (in Wyoming) yet. So if you go to the ITC today, you won’t see them there. But they are all racing to get there in the next few months by the deadline of the competition. They have all chosen to more or less build up their technology structures where they are based now and then ship them in. Whoever is going to come through and really go for it and try to win this prize, they’ve got to do it in the next few months. The race is on.
Star-Tribune: Tell me more about the five finalists.
Extavour: There are five competitors in Scotland, India, California, New York and China. Each of those teams has a dedicated spot at the ITC for testing a different technology to make that material with the captured carbon dioxide.
They are literally racing now to get to the site so they can get there in time to set up their project, and try to win this prize. All these teams had to overcome a lot of hurdles. They had to figure how to operate at a site that is away from home. They have to figure out how to ship their technology. They had to raise a lot of money to do this on their own. That’s all part of the prize.
We don’t know if all of the five teams are going to be able to make it to the site. We don’t know yet which one is going to be successful. All these teams think that they can do it. They all want to win. They all have amazing technology to showcase. The question is if they can execute it in the next six months and who will take home the prize.
The winner will be announced in the fall.
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry at @camillereports
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.