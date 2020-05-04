Casper-based petroleum geologist takes action after mass layoffs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When Wyoming geologist Julia Lemaster was laid off in March after nearly a decade with a Casper-based consulting firm, she felt overwhelmed. The oil and gas sector was in shambles, the pandemic was spreading unabated, and she needed a job to support her family.

So Lemaster did what had to be done: She sprang into action, hunting for new work. The accomplished geoscientist updated her resume, attended several virtual job fairs and tapped into her network.

As it turns out, the recent crash in oil prices, which has nearly stalled all production across Wyoming, also left hundreds of geologists and engineers working in energy unemployed or furloughed.

“Honestly, looking for a new job is just as much time if not more than working in a job,” she said.

But her persistent search landed her in a group of fellow jobless energy scientists, called “Members in Transition.” The group sought to extend resources to colleagues itching to put their hard-earned skills to work. It’s led by American Association of Petroleum Geologist members Gretchen Gillis and Susan Morrice and President Mike Party.