Changes on the horizon in Wyoming's oil and gas industry

Non-commercial wells are wells “owned and operated by an oil and gas operator for their own benefit,” explained Tom Kropatsch, the commission’s deputy supervisor.

In other words, an oil and gas company with a well could dispose of its waste in that well. But another company, even one operating nearby, could not dispose of its waste in the same well.

“A single operator, for example EOG, could permit and operate a Class 2 disposal well and they could take their own produced water and other waste to that well,” Kropatsch said. “But they could not allow another company, like Devon, to take their waste to their well.”

The federal government gave Wyoming regulators the primacy to regulate injection wells decades ago. But according to a provision in state statute, the oil and gas commission could only only regulate non-commercial wells.

“Essentially, what the bill does is removes that restriction,” Kropatsch said.

The new bill also enables third parties, or midstream water companies, to operate a commercial well that accepts produced water or other oil field waste, brought by operators.