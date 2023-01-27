Changes to rooftop solar payments clear first hurdle

The Senate Corporations Committee narrowly passed a bill Thursday that could rework the payment structure for rooftop solar in Wyoming.

After hearing two hours of occasionally contentious public testimony, the committee voted three to two to send Senate File 92 — sponsored by its chairman, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander — on to consideration by the full Senate.

The bill would strike net metering, the standard way of tracking and paying for the surplus power rooftop solar users feed back into the electric grid, from state statute. It would hand decisions about their rates over to the Wyoming Public Service Commission (which may lower those rates), and would free up utilities to impose extra charges on solar users as they and regulators deem necessary.

It would also preserve net metering until 2039 for those who install rooftop solar by July 1, 2024.

According to Case, net metering not only artificially lowers electricity prices for solar users, but fails to fully account for the costs of maintaining the grid infrastructure those households still rely on when the panels’ output drops, including at night.

(Batteries could change the game, for solar users and for utilities, but they’re not included with most solar installations — yet.)

Case hopes the changes included in the bill will prevent ratepayers who don’t have rooftop solar from subsidizing the future electric bills of those who do. And he expects it to leave the state better able to accommodate whatever solar-related innovations, such as batteries, lie ahead.

“When net metering came in, it was sort of an experimental concept, almost,” he said Thursday. “It was more than two decades ago. It was almost like a pilot project to set this up, and that was probably fine. Now we’re in a situation where it’s becoming a substantial part of the grid, and has great growth. … That’s what leads to it not being sustainable as we go forward.”

Case wants to adjust the statute to accommodate that growth long before it becomes a serious problem.

The Public Service Commission has deemed the bill “workable” if it’s enacted, Chairman Chris Petrie told the Corporations Committee, though he did request a few minor adjustments.

Rick Kaysen, who testified on behalf of Rocky Mountain Power, said Wyoming’s largest electric utility supports the bill. “Let’s not wait 10 more years to address it,” he said. “There’s more installations on the horizon.”

Black Hills Energy also backs it, said David Bush, the utility’s state government affairs manager. “In the past five years, we’ve seen a lot of growth in Cheyenne,” he said, adding, “We’re not opposed to rooftop solar. We believe this is a rate-making and a rate issue.”

The Wyoming Rural Electric Association has not taken a position on the bill, according to Executive Director Shawn Taylor.

Environmental groups, meanwhile, believe that the problems Case is trying to address — which have emerged in high-solar-use states like California — are still a long way off. Only about 1% of Wyoming households use solar panels, too small a share to have a noticeable effect on electricity prices.

Ending net metering now, the Powder River Basin Resource Council and the Wyoming Outdoor Council argued during Thursday’s hearing, could make installing rooftop solar much less affordable, slow its uptake prematurely and devastate the state’s budding industry, without doing much to benefit other ratepayers.

About a dozen rooftop solar installers and Wyoming residents who already use, or are planning to buy, rooftop solar also asked the committee not to advance the bill.