Cheney bill aims to protect private landowners from 30 by 30

Rep. Liz Cheney introduced legislation Tuesday that has been lauded for safeguarding landowners’ rights — a key conservation sticking point in Wyoming — but would actually do much more.

The bill preemptively limits the federal government’s ability to assume ownership of privately owned land under the Biden administration’s “30 by 30” conservation initiative, which seeks to protect 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

“The legislation I’ve introduced will protect the private property rights of individuals across our state who need access to these lands to provide for themselves and their families, while also ensuring that the current Administration’s political agenda will not undermine the interests of farmers and ranchers in Wyoming,” Cheney said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” set 30 by 30 in motion. A 22-page report published in May rebranded it as the “America the Beautiful” initiative.