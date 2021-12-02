Cheney bill would pay states for oil and gas leasing, even when sales aren't held

Days after the Biden administration released its long-awaited review of the federal oil and gas leasing program, Rep. Liz Cheney introduced a bill Wednesday intended to safeguard states’ revenue from future leasing disruptions.

Half of the money generated from federal lease sales and production royalties is returned to the states where that drilling took place. The Payment in Lieu of Lost Revenues, or PILLR, ACT would compensate states for the rentals, bonuses, royalties and severance taxes lost as a result of “an order, moratorium, pause or other action” instituted by “the President, the Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Agriculture, or other designated official.”

A federal leasing moratorium is not currently in place. It’s not yet clear what types of federal actions, beyond bans on leasing, could cause leasing to be “otherwise affected in a manner that results in lost revenue,” qualifying states for compensation.

While the bill’s proponents stress the security it would provide to oil and gas producers like Wyoming, opponents worry that it could restrict the ability of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to assess the climate impacts of the leasing program in accordance with existing environmental regulations.

The bill assumes that canceled or restricted lease sales would prevent states from collecting revenue not only from the leasing itself — Wyoming earned roughly $58 million from federal lease sales in 2018 and roughly $22 million in 2019 — but from the royalties, severance taxes and other fees that would be applied to wells drilled on new leases.

In Wyoming, oil and gas revenue makes up a significant portion of the state’s general fund. The state is the biggest producer of natural gas and second-biggest producer of oil on federal lands. But the BLM hasn’t held an onshore lease sale since 2019.

“Even though the BLM has begun the scoping process for the lost sales scheduled for the first two quarters of the year, Wyoming and our local counties will not receive any lease bonus bids this calendar year—a loss of millions of dollars,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “Congresswoman Cheney’s bill is a great start in restoring Wyoming’s lost revenue.”

The compensation outlined in the PILLR Act would be calculated using state-specific 10-year averages to accommodate the perpetual volatility of the oil and gas markets, and would be drawn from the federal government’s share of mineral royalties.

According to an estimate by Timothy Considine, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming, the state would have received more than $100 million in additional revenue in 2020 — though development and production also declined dramatically last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing an unrelated revenue shortfall for the state.

“While the best course of action would be to allow new energy leases and permits to move forward unimpeded, the bill I’ve introduced will ensure that citizens in Wyoming and other states that rely on money generated by the energy industry are compensated the full amount of the revenue lost so they can continue to meet the needs of their citizens, despite the Biden Administration’s thoughtless and political agenda,” Cheney said in a statement.

Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, called the bill “a sensible backstop to temper the harm a federal leasing moratorium will surely bring to Wyoming.”

The bill comes nearly a year after the Biden administration instituted a temporary pause on oil and gas leasing on federal lands, pending the results of the internal review. In June, a federal judge blocked that pause and ordered the BLM to resume quarterly lease sales.

As the BLM awaits a final ruling on the case, it’s preparing to hold its first onshore lease sale since 2019 in the first quarter of 2022.

Industry groups are worried that uncertainty about the future of the federal leasing program will impede new development, and have argued since the pause started in January that federal leasing restrictions would have sweeping, industry-wide impacts that would become increasingly severe over time.

It’s a position frequently challenged by conservation groups and some economists. They’ve pointed to the often lengthy delay between leasing and development, and the many years worth of parcels already stockpiled by industry.

One report, published in August by the Conservation Economics Institute, suggested that Wyoming producers had already purchased enough leases to continue drilling for 67 years.

The bill appeals to Cheney constituents’ strong anti-Biden views and the pro oil and gas culture that’s prevalent throughout the state. If passed, the bill would serve as a robust talking point for Cheney when she’s on the campaign trail amid the toughest re-election fight of her career. The bill is especially important to Cheney as she faces repeat criticism from her opponents for not doing enough for Wyoming and getting “distracted” by her outspoken opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Her main reelection opponent is Cheyenne lawyer Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. In many ways, they are deeply similar candidates, so Cheney’s need to demonstrate that she can deliver in Washington on Wyoming issues is vitally important as campaign season ramps up.

Nicole Pollack
Energy and natural resources reporter