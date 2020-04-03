Cheney calls for support for coal, soda ash industries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney joined 29 members of Congress in sending a letter to Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt calling on suspending or reducing federal royalty payments for coal, soda ash, oil, gas and other minerals to the U.S. Treasury during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter highlights how the action will ensure America continues its international energy dominance while also helping to save essential industry jobs, many of which are located in heavily impacted rural communities.

"While economic conditions will improve over time, providing this necessary action now will ensure America continues its international energy dominance," the letter states. "Additionally, this could help save essential industry jobs, many of which are located in heavily impacted rural communities."

Cheney also joined Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso a day earlier in asking for help for ranchers during the pandemic.

