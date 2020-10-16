Citizen groups and state regulators express alarm over environmental violations at coal mines

But the exit plan has these citizen groups worried. How much money will be left after the bankruptcy to dedicate to the reclamation fund? Will the cleanup process, funded by the reclamation trust, even be enforceable under state or federal laws?

If proper action is not taken, the groups are concerned “a new legacy of abandoned mine lands and damaged waters will be created.”

Though ongoing litigation could eventually bring in some cash for the debtor’s estate, which in turn could fund the reclamation trust, the exact amount remains uncertain.

Why does this matter to Wyoming?

In another twist, Eagle Specialty Materials, the new owner of Blackjewel’s former mines in Wyoming, is still legally responsible for some of Blackjewel’s former mining permits out east.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the new coal firm bought the pair of coal mines in the Powder River Basin, it also accepted a bundle of mining permits with cleanup obligations out east as part of the sale agreement.

In previous interviews with the Star-Tribune, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has said both the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines are sufficiently bonded in case the state needs to take over the $237 million estimated cleanup of the sites in the future.