Citizen groups and state regulators express alarm over environmental violations at coal mines

Citizen groups from across the country have banded together to ensure a bankrupt coal company cleans up its idling coal mines.
The cohort of conservation advocates allege several mining sites formerly operated by the bankrupt coal firm Blackjewel have become serious environmental liabilities and are at risk of not being cleaned up, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
The groups represent several communities across the country living in the backyards of some of Blackjewel’s former coal mines. They fear these idle mining sites are at risk of abandonment under Blackjewel’s proposed plan to exit bankruptcy. In documents filed Wednesday, they demanded clarification of the plans for cleaning up the remaining mine sites, and provided notice they would exercise their rights to hold the company accountable under federal environmental laws.
The Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council filed the reservation of rights in federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday, along with the Kanawha Forest Coalition, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Citizens Coal Council, Appalachian Voices, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, the Kentucky Resources Council and the Sierra Club.
Unmet cleanup obligations at mine sites out east may seem far away from Wyoming. But the outcome of Blackjewel’s bankruptcy could be a harbinger of what’s to come in the leading coal state, if other companies go bankrupt.
Blackjewel operated two Wyoming coal mines before it fell into bankruptcy in the summer of 2019, leaving hundreds of miners out of work for months. The Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines have since come back into operation under new ownership. But in addition to its Wyoming facilities, Blackjewel owned 30 other coal mines in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.
Nearly 16 months after Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, many of these eastern mines remain idle and still have no new owner.
Although attorneys for the bankrupt coal operator held sales for all of Blackjewel’s mines across the country last summer, the winning bids were limited and some mines didn’t find buyers. These neglected mines, and their associated permits, carry steep cleanup liabilities and could be abandoned, an outcome that could lead to contamination of land, water and air, the citizen groups contend.
In the latest development in the case, Blackjewel proposed a plan for exiting bankruptcy.
Under the plan, an appointed trustee would attempt once again to sell Blackjewel’s remaining mines. But if no new buyers bite, the mining permits could be “extinguished,” according to the plan. A reclamation trust, or cleanup fund paid for with some of Blackjewel’s remaining assets, would become the successor of the sites. The trustee of the fund would take on the responsibility of cleaning up the sites.
But the exit plan has these citizen groups worried. How much money will be left after the bankruptcy to dedicate to the reclamation fund? Will the cleanup process, funded by the reclamation trust, even be enforceable under state or federal laws?
If proper action is not taken, the groups are concerned “a new legacy of abandoned mine lands and damaged waters will be created.”
Though ongoing litigation could eventually bring in some cash for the debtor’s estate, which in turn could fund the reclamation trust, the exact amount remains uncertain.
Why does this matter to Wyoming?
In another twist, Eagle Specialty Materials, the new owner of Blackjewel’s former mines in Wyoming, is still legally responsible for some of Blackjewel’s former mining permits out east.
When the new coal firm bought the pair of coal mines in the Powder River Basin, it also accepted a bundle of mining permits with cleanup obligations out east as part of the sale agreement.
In previous interviews with the Star-Tribune, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has said both the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines are sufficiently bonded in case the state needs to take over the $237 million estimated cleanup of the sites in the future.
Contura Coal West, a subsidiary of Eagle Specialty Materials “has an active permit and all bonds are in place,” according to a spokesman for Wyoming environmental quality department.
But Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, said the company’s ties to mining permits out east should still be a concern for Wyoming’s public.
“We continue to actively follow the Blackjewel bankruptcy and we especially remain interested in the myriad environmental and financial concerns about the permits Eagle Specialty Materials (ESM) acquired,” Anderson said in a written statement. “ESM took over the Blackjewel mines here in Wyoming, and we have concerns about its ability to keep running those mines into the long-term.”
Anderson called the outstanding liabilities left by Blackjewel “an albatross around the neck of many in the coal industry, including ESM.”
Left with the bag
Cleaning up abandoned coal mines isn’t cheap.
Right now, just 20% of Blackjewel’s unclaimed mine permits in Kentucky alone would cost an additional $38 million to clean up after existing bonds are forfeited, according to calculations by the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Bonds are financial assurances used by states in case a coal company walks away, or is financially unable to complete reclamation an industrial site. But the bonds in place would likely not cover the full costs of cleanup in Kentucky’s case, regulators asserted.
Adding insult to injury, Kentucky’s environmental officials said in court documents that the conditions at Blackjewel’s idle mines there “only get worse over time.”
“Ponds fill in with sediment washed from unreclaimed mining areas resulting in polluted discharges, unreclaimed slopes erode and fail while depositing mud, rocks, and debris into creeks and the backyards and homes of the citizens that live in the valley bottoms below,” regulators described in court documents. “Generally speaking, violations do not self-cure; they do not abate themselves simply with the passage of time.”
Therefore, Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet filed an objection to Blackjewel’s proposed plan to exit bankruptcy on the grounds the plan failed to provide sufficient information on the reclamation fund.
In response, attorneys for Blackjewel defended the proposed plan and asked the court to overrule Kentucky’s objection.
Clarification: This article has been updated to clarify that 20% of Blackjewel’s unclaimed mine permits in Kentucky alone would cost an additional $38 million to clean up after existing bonds are forfeited, according to calculations by the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet. Total reclamation costs for all of Blackjewel’s unclaimed permits across the country have not been fully calculated.
