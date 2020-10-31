Cleaning up coal mines could create more jobs, updated report finds

Last year, the Kayenta coal mine on Navajo and Hopi lands shut down, leaving hundreds of workers unemployed.

The mine is owned by Peabody Energy, the largest coal company in the country. It also operates mines in Wyoming.

In a statement, Peabody Energy emphasized it was still committed to completing reclamation at the mine site.

"We are engaged in monitoring and compliance work at the Kayenta Mine as we work towards final reclamation, which we expect to be a multi-year process," Julie Gates, vice president of investor relations and communications at Peabody Energy, said in a statement. "We are committed to reclaiming the land as a vital part of the mining life cycle while we adjust to evolving conditions and unexpected delays related to COVID-19."

The Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement did not immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment.

But to some local activists, the company has not done enough in terms of cleaning up the site in the past year. Peabody should focus on putting miners back to work and remediating the land impacted by years of mining, according to Nicole Horseherder, director of the Navajo community advocacy organization Tó Nizhóní Ání.

"This report (by WORC) shows up to 200 of (the laid off coal workers) could be back working full time on efforts to reclaim that land over the next few years,” Horseherder said. “But they’re not because Peabody Energy is trying to push off its reclamation obligations for two to four more years. Navajo and Hopi workers who have been out of jobs for more than a year could be working to restore our lands and waters, but since the mine closed last August, Peabody is just leaving big open pits sitting on our land, and people are still out of jobs at a time when we need it most.”

