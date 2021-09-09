Climate-fueled wildfires ascending Wyoming’s mountains, study finds

Western wildfires are spreading farther. They’re burning hotter. And now they’re climbing higher.

Between 1984 and 2017, high-elevation fires saw a median altitude increase of more than 250 meters, according to a study published this summer by researchers from McGill University, Boise State University and the University of California, Merced.

In the Middle Rockies, which extend into Wyoming, wildfires are advancing even faster. The flames have soared more than 500 meters — nearly one-third of a mile — upslope since 1984.

Fire activity in the mountaintops has accelerated at a faster rate than in the forests below, the study found. Warmer weather caused by climate change is quickening both snowmelt and evaporation in the mountains, drying out dense forests that used to be too wet to burn.

“Lower-elevation forest is fire-adapted,” said Mojtaba Sadegh, an associate professor in the civil engineering department at Boise State University and one of the authors of the study. “There is a distance between conifer trees in the low elevations. In the high elevations, trees are dense, they're close to one another, they're intertwined.”