Coal communities need more state support, think tank says

Kemmerer

Steam rises from Naughton Power Plant outside Kemmerer in January. Kemmerer is one of several Wyoming towns that have long been dependent on coal for economic prosperity. 

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Wyoming’s coal communities could benefit from economic measures already being enacted by some other states, according to a pair of reports from RMI.

The clean energy research group, formerly known as Rocky Mountain Institute, in May outlined key steps governments can take to support those impacted by the energy transition and looked this month at the actual laws passed — or considered — by states.

Priorities include immediate financial relief for coal workers and communities, near-term attention to cleaning up coal sites and long-term reinvestment in former coal economies, the first report found.

“Economic development and diversification, to be successful, take decades,” Jeremy Richardson, manager of RMI’s carbon-free electricity program and one of the report’s authors, told Canary Media. “It just really takes committed and robust funding.”

Coal mining employment fell by more than half between 2011 and 2020, and coal plant operators announced by the middle of 2021 that “over half of coal generation capacity online in 2015 will retire by 2035,” the second report said.

Lost coal jobs and revenue are an important focus, that report said, because they “are concentrated in a small handful of areas, which can devastate these communities even when total losses are small relative to the overall US workforce and economy.”

The authors identified two “coal transition bills” passed before 2019 and another 14 passed since — by legislatures in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Virginia and Washington — that “have begun to address impacts on coal workers and communities meaningfully.”

And they determined that there is room for improvement even in many states that have enacted coal transition legislation, such as incentivizing the rehiring of displaced workers, replacing local tax revenue, requiring earlier notice of closures from coal facilities’ owners and better mitigating communities’ exposure to health hazards.

In Wyoming and West Virginia, meanwhile, the authors found that lawmakers “have also shown increased interest in transition planning over the past two years, although political opposition to coal closure remains strong in both states and no legislation has passed.

This month’s report highlighted House Bill 170 and House Bill 205, both introduced in Wyoming in 2021, the former to facilitate economic development in places that lose major industries and the latter to help the state weather its diminishing resource extraction. Neither was successful.

“Transition planning in these two states still faces significant political barriers,” the report noted.

But, it added, “until recently, any discussion of coal closure was largely a political nonstarter. As the coal industry continues its decline, transition planning may become a more active policy discussion even in states where discussion of coal closure has historically been politically poisonous.”

