Coal company lays off 80 workers at Antelope mine

Another round of layoffs swept through Wyoming coal country this week, with 80 more coal miners losing their jobs.

The owner of the Antelope coal mine just outside Wright confirmed Friday it had laid off 80 hourly workers who had previously been furloughed in May. Navajo Transitional Energy Company, the nation's third-largest coal firm, said the decision came in response to depressed demand for coal and the persistence of a global recession.

"As we continue to evaluate markets amidst the coronavirus and economic recovery, we do not anticipate an increase in orders from our Antelope mine through the end of the year," NTEC spokeswoman Catie Kerns said. "Based on this information, we have moved the previous furloughed employees to a laid-off status. While we regret the hardship this causes, we want to be transparent with our employees and give them every opportunity to move forward and do what is best for them and their families. We will monitor conditions and rehire as the opportunity arises."

The company did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the status of severance or health care for the workers.