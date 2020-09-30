Coal firm Blackjewel files plan to exit bankruptcy, but questions remain

When the company petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, it did so with a mountain of debt owed to multiple levels of government, not to mention myriad outstanding promises to workers, suppliers, banks and other companies it did business with.

Some of these disputes have been sorted out over the past 15 months, but the majority hinge on the outcome of Blackjewel's exit plan. A bankrupt company must have a formal exist plan outlining how the firm will settle creditors' claims and tie up other lose ends.

But Blackjewel's proposed plan has left many involved parties puzzled, with several wondering how much money will even be available to distribute to the hundreds of creditors Blackjewel owes.

"My sense is that there will be very little cash," Joshua Macey, a University of Chicago law professor, said of the potential funding available to settle creditors' claims at the end of the bankruptcy. "But it's really hard to know at this time."