Coal firm Blackjewel's exit from bankruptcy delayed, hearing continued into new year

Still, an exit plan has yet to be approved by the judge and the court will reconvene for another hearing at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, the new owner of the two Wyoming coal mines formerly owned by Blackjewel has yet to obtain the federal leases associated with the mine sites, along with eight leases for coal sites out east.

The U.S. Interior Department extended the deadline for Eagle Specialty Materials to assume or reject the leases to March 31, according to court documents filed on Monday.

A spokesman for Eagle Specialty Materials did not return a request for comment.

When Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, it owed the Interior Department over $50 million in royalty payments and additional fees for extracting coal at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines.

Though Eagle Specialty Materials has since taken over all operations at the mines, the federal government — and consequently American taxpayers — has yet to be paid.

According to a court order, Eagle Specialty Materials will be liable for all royalty payments associated with the pair of Powder River Basin coal mines for the period after Oct. 18, the date the company began operating the mines. It remains unclear who will be responsible for the over $50 million in delinquent royalty payments racked up by Blackjewel before and shortly after the bankruptcy began.

