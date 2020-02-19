Coal firm reaches deal with Campbell County over unpaid taxes

The new owner of two Wyoming coal mines reached an agreement Tuesday with Campbell County to pay millions of dollars in unpaid mineral production taxes left behind by the previous operator of the mines.

Campbell County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the payment plan with Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC. The Navajo Nation-based firm will pay over $40 million in outstanding production and property taxes accumulated by the former owner.

Wyoming’s county governments charge mining companies a tax for the natural resources they extract. NTEC inherited the unpaid taxes from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy as part of a sales agreement established when it acquired the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines on Oct. 24.

In the months leading up to its bankruptcy, Cloud Peak Energy failed to pay $8.3 million to the county in the 2018 tax year and $17.8 million in the 2019 tax year. The amount of production tax liability inherited by NTEC for coal mined between January and October of 2019 has yet to be determined, according to the agreement. But NTEC will ultimately assume responsibility for these unpaid taxes too.