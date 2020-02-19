Coal firm reaches deal with Campbell County over unpaid taxes

The new owner of two Wyoming coal mines reached an agreement Tuesday with Campbell County to pay millions of dollars in unpaid mineral production taxes left behind by the previous operator of the mines.
Campbell County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the payment plan with Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC. The Navajo Nation-based firm will pay over $40 million in outstanding production and property taxes accumulated by the former owner.
Wyoming’s county governments charge mining companies a tax for the natural resources they extract. NTEC inherited the unpaid taxes from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy as part of a sales agreement established when it acquired the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines on Oct. 24.
In the months leading up to its bankruptcy, Cloud Peak Energy failed to pay $8.3 million to the county in the 2018 tax year and $17.8 million in the 2019 tax year. The amount of production tax liability inherited by NTEC for coal mined between January and October of 2019 has yet to be determined, according to the agreement. But NTEC will ultimately assume responsibility for these unpaid taxes too.
As part of the payment plan, the company agreed to pay $1 million at the time of signing the agreement. It will then pay an additional $1 million by the last day of each month throughout the rest of this year. Come 2021, any remaining taxes will be paid on a monthly basis until the end of 2026. If the company falls over 10 days behind on these payments, it will have 18 percent in interest applied to the overdue balance.
"We’re asking for a little bit of help, grace and leniency, so we can make those payments," Matthew Adams, senior tax council for NTEC, told commissioners Tuesday. "As we know, the thermal coal market is not in the highest of times. We are much closer to a trough than we are to a peak."
The decision comes just days after NTEC reached an agreement with the state to waive its sovereign immunity.
The waiver allows state regulators to enforce environmental and mining laws at NTEC's two coal mines in Wyoming. The contract also moves the company one step closer to becoming the official owner and operator of the pair of mines, some of the largest in the nation.
Late payment of production taxes has become a pressing problem for county governments in recent years. In the first half of 2019, counties faced over $32 million in mineral tax delinquencies, new data compiled by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association found. That’s on top of more than $86 million in mineral tax delinquencies at the county level since 2015.
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill to mandate county production tax payment on a monthly basis, as opposed to every 18 months. The bill also sets additional penalties for tardy tax payments. The legislation was introduced last week and referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, where lawmakers plan to discuss it Wednesday.
