Coal firm to furlough or lay off over 100 workers at Wyoming mine

Coal firm Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced Thursday it will furlough 93 hourly workers and lay off eight salaried employees at its Antelope coal mine near Wright in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest workforce reduction adds to a string of layoffs hitting numerous mines across Wyoming coal country. This spring, coal firms have let go over 500 miners throughout the Powder River Basin, the country's epicenter for coal production.
“As COVID-19 continues to ravage the U.S. economy, domestic demand for coal has declined," a spokeswoman for NTEC told the Star-Tribune in a statement. "While we have taken steps to preserve as many jobs as possible, including temporary pay reductions, the continued decline has resulted in the need for additional workforce reductions at our Antelope Mine, near Gillette."
The eight salaried workers will receive severance, according to the company. All affected workers should be eligible for the extended unemployment benefits provided under the federal coronavirus relief act, according to NTEC. The company does not anticipate having to lay off or furlough workers at its two other mines.
But this is not the first time NTEC instituted layoffs since assuming ownership of three Powder River Basin coal mines in October.
Last month, 57 workers at the Antelope mine were let go. In addition, 73 miners were laid off at its Spring Creek Mine, which sits in southern Montana and employs workers from northern Wyoming.
Customers buying the coal produced at the Antelope mine largely hail from the upper Midwest's industrial belt, a region also hit hard by the pandemic. Decreased electricity demand has led to less need for coal.
"Demand for coal from the Antelope mine has been significantly reduced due to continued economic challenges faced by the mine’s customer base," the spokeswoman for NTEC explained. "As conditions improve we will look to bring back the workforce and continue providing high quality coal as we support the economic recovery of the region and U.S.”
Overall employment and production in the basin’s coal industry have declined steadily since their peak in 2015, according to data from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Demand for coal continued to plunge in the early months of 2020 — with output during the first quarter setting a new two-decade low, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with the COVID-19 crisis appearing to hasten the decline.
