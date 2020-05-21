Coal firm to furlough or lay off over 100 workers at Wyoming mine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coal firm Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced Thursday it will furlough 93 hourly workers and lay off eight salaried employees at its Antelope coal mine near Wright in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest workforce reduction adds to a string of layoffs hitting numerous mines across Wyoming coal country. This spring, coal firms have let go over 500 miners throughout the Powder River Basin, the country's epicenter for coal production.

“As COVID-19 continues to ravage the U.S. economy, domestic demand for coal has declined," a spokeswoman for NTEC told the Star-Tribune in a statement. "While we have taken steps to preserve as many jobs as possible, including temporary pay reductions, the continued decline has resulted in the need for additional workforce reductions at our Antelope Mine, near Gillette."

The eight salaried workers will receive severance, according to the company. All affected workers should be eligible for the extended unemployment benefits provided under the federal coronavirus relief act, according to NTEC. The company does not anticipate having to lay off or furlough workers at its two other mines.