Coal firms Peabody and Arch fight feds' block of joint venture

Backing coal

The state has long supported Wyoming’s colossal coal operations. In recent years, lawmakers have also been determined to buoy it.

Losses in coal country have significant ramifications for the state — heightening unemployment and exacerbating revenue shortfalls. One in 10 jobs in the Powder River Basin depends on coal, according to research conducted by University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby in 2015. Last quarter, the coal industry supported some 4,500 jobs.

A combined Peabody and Arch venture would likely translate into more stability and certainty for the coal-dependent state, Godby explained. Overcapacity in the basin (or too many coal operators vying for too few customers) has sent some firms off the cliff into bankruptcy. Since 2015, six coal companies with operations in Wyoming have filed for bankruptcy.

The Powder River Basin’s coal sector has struggled to maintain its dominant position in the electricity generation market in the past decade. Though the basin still pumps out roughly 40 percent of the nation’s coal, natural gas and renewable energy sources have started to push coal out of the electricity market.