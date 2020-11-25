Coal giant to cancel health care benefit plan for Wyoming retirees

The leading coal company operating in Wyoming will eliminate a health care benefit program for retired miners, the Star-Tribune confirmed on Wednesday. To save on costs, Peabody Energy will no longer cover medical expenses for workers on Medicare and will stop providing life insurance to retirees.

The change, which was first reported by St. Louis Public Radio, came about after the company undertook a financial review earlier this year. Continuing to cover the cost of existing retiree medical benefits was "not sustainable," the company concluded. Discontinuing the retiree health care program will save the company $174.5 million.

Non-represented employees and retirees in Wyoming, as well as workers in other states the company operates in, will be affected by the change.

Peabody did not disclose how many Wyoming workers would be affected. The coal operator owns the North Antelope Rochelle, Rawhide and Caballo mines in the Powder River Basin.