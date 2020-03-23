Coal groups ask for federal relief during economic fallout

Bernstein said the proposed measures would protect 116,000 coal miners and 289,000 employees indirectly working to support mining operations across the country.

Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association Travis Deti affirmed local support for the national group's efforts. Deti said he was not requesting similar relief on a state level.

"The only thing we have (asked) of the state is to keep mines open," Deti said in an email.

Wyoming leads the nation in coal production. Coal companies employ over 4,600 workers in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Others in the Equality State are not so convinced the relief is worth it. That includes the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a group representing landowners. The organization's leaders and members expressed concern over coal companies extracting minerals on public land at little to no cost, if the federal government extended waivers for royalties and fees. What's more, critics of the government assistance worried the loss of minerals payments could imperil funding for future mine site cleanup.