Coal industry will see little return from federal stimulus package

“While we are still reviewing the text, provisions helping with cash flow assistance for operations and payroll, such as delaying the employer share in payroll taxes, allowing for the utilization of net operating loss carryback for multiple years, accelerating the ability of companies to recover AMT (alternative minimum tax) credits, and increasing the deduction for business interest expenses will all help,” he said.

Wyoming leads the nation in coal production, with coal companies employing over 4,600 workers throughout the state. All 16 coal mines here continue to operate, according to Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. And he hopes to keep it that way, as long as the risk to public health stays low, he said.

"My understanding is that the state is considering mining essential," he added. "We’re in a strange unprecedented time right now, and of course from our side of things, we just want to make sure our mines keep open and operating.”