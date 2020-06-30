Coal leaders launch national platform to rebuild coal communities amid economic decline

"From Appalachia to western tribal lands, the families and workers in America's coalfields and coal plants fueled the greatest economic expansion our country has ever witnessed," Heidi Binko, executive director of Just Transition Fund, said in a statement. "As coal declines, these communities deserve the investment they need to make a just and fair transition to a brighter economic future."

At its core, the platform seeks to harness existing talent and ideas to build a more economically stable future for coal mining families and future generations. It places coal workers, families and leaders "in the driver’s seat," according to the proposal.

The plan's specifics, and the details on what it could mean for Wyoming, have yet to be ironed out. It will also require widespread buy-in from the state's coal miners, many of whom still hope coal economies will recover. But the organizers behind the bold proposal emphasized the need to defer to people most directly impacted by the sweeping economic changes before rolling out new projects.