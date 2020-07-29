Coal mine cleanup could create thousands of jobs across the West, report finds

How much land?

Throughout the West, about 37% of all land disturbed by strip-mining since 1977 has yet to be reclaimed, according to additional research by the Western Organization of Resource Councils.

But the organization sees this mounting liability as an opportunity.

These cleanup projects come at a time when the coal sector is undergoing an unprecedented shift away from coal production. It’s left the country’s largest mines, some in Wyoming, struggling to stay afloat financially. Since 2015, Wyoming has been jolted by six coal company bankruptcies.

“Just last summer Blackjewel shut down their two mines in Campbell County, Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte, and overnight hundreds of people are out of a job,” Stacy Page, a Powder River Basin Resource Council member and former Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality regulator, said Tuesday in a statement.

Last year, coal operator Blackjewel LLC suddenly filed for bankruptcy, sending nearly 600 miners home indefinitely. The Eagle Butte mine has come under new ownership since then and has reemployed approximately 262 workers. The Belle Ayr mine has also reopened. Yet, uncertainty over the future viability of the coal mine hangs in the air.