Coal miners and families reflect on the year since the Blackjewel bankruptcy

One year ago, two of the largest coal mines in the nation, located just outside Gillette in the Powder River Basin, suddenly ceased operations.
It was a clear summer day like many others in Wyoming coal country on Monday, July 1, 2019. But by mid-afternoon, the day became anything but normal.
The owner of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines said it was shutting down the facilities indefinitely and sending nearly 600 miners home. Workers received little information on the state of their jobs or the mines.
The insolvent owner, Blackjewel LLC, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that morning after spending months barreling deep into debt. The subsequent loss of a crucial creditor caused the coal firm’s 32 coal mines scattered across the country to grind to a halt, including two in Wyoming.
Despite the warning signs, the July 1 bankruptcy and subsequent closures sent shock waves rippling through the basin and state. The subsequent months would sow confusion and disappointment for the hundreds of coal miners, many stuck without a job and still owed wages and other benefits.
As the months rolled by and the company slogged through bankruptcy court, some miners eventually transferred to work at a neighboring mine in the Powder River Basin. Others returned to the Eagle Butte or Belle Ayr mines after they reopened under new ownership in October. But a selection of miners decided to leave the industry altogether.
For many workers, the months since the mines ground to a temporary halt have not been easy. But several have also demonstrated unparalleled resilience. The Star-Tribune spent the past week speaking with the miners left in the dark after the unprecedented bankruptcy that changed Wyoming one year ago.
Back on their feet
When Will Bruns received the news he broke down.
At the time, he was on short-term disability due to an injured shoulder, but he had been excited to assume a new role as a blade cutter when he returned to work at Blackjewel's mine in August. The July 1 closures meant he had no choice but to find a new job.
Meladie Kelly, Bruns' wife, worked at Dollar Tree at the time, and in the weeks after the bankruptcy, the couple struggled.
Bruns had difficulty landing a new job. He wasn't a stranger to layoffs, having once been a contractor with Black Thunder mine before layoffs hit the basin in 2016. Both Bruns and Kelly’s families have been working at Wyoming's coal mines for decades.
Soon after Bruns lost his job with Blackjewel, the couple had their electricity, cable TV and internet temporarily shut off. The hourly wages from Kelly’s part-time job at Dollar Tree were simply not enough to support the family. They also lost their trailer and had to move into an apartment building.
By October, Bruns was relieved when a new owner, Eagle Specialty Materials, offered him a job at Belle Ayr mine, where he has continued to work since. Kelly has stuck with her job at Dollar Tree throughout the past year.
“We’re basically getting back up on our feet,” Kelly said.
But recently, Eagle Specialty Materials started cutting workers’ hours, including Bruns'. During the COVID-19 pandemic, coal has taken a hit and production has slowed at the mines.
But Kelly continues to maintain the same unwavering optimism and warmth she showed the day after the bankruptcy while filing for unemployment benefits in the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The family recently adopted a puppy, a border collie, which her 4- and 5-year-old boys love, she said. The children plan to start junior kindergarten in the fall. Kelly and Bruns also have a new baby, a girl, due in less than three weeks.
In some ways, the bankruptcy changed the couple's outlook on life, too.
"We still have another bank account open, for emergencies," Kelly said. "Just to be safe (rather) than sorry."
"We don’t know what is going to happen, or anything like that," she added. "So, we figured that it’d be better than nothing."
'Laid off and locked out'
On Friday, June 28, 2019, Eagle Butte coal miner Lynne Huskinson was called into a room with other employees. Workers would not receive their paychecks for the previous two weeks that day, the mine manager said. Employees were given the choice to stay and continue working or leave, she recalled. She decided to stay and finish her night shift.
By Monday, Huskinson was taking a vacation day when she received a voicemail from her supervisor saying the coal mines had to shut down due to complications in the bankruptcy process. She was now unemployed.
“The whole thing was so odd, because they just don’t shut coal mines down,” she said.
Huskinson would know. She dedicated her career to working at Wyoming's coal mines for 39 years. The miner was employed by seven different coal companies since starting at 19 years old at the Belle Ayr mine on Dec. 18, 1979.
Bankruptcies aren't necessarily uncommon for the Wyoming communities built up around coal — half a dozen bankruptcies have hit Wyoming coal mines since 2015. But no firm had ceased operations as it refinanced in bankruptcy court until Blackjewel.
In the months that followed Blackjewel's Chapter 11 filing, Huskinson received few answers from the company. In the fall, Huskinson made the life-changing decision to officially retire from coal mining.
"The way it ended, it was my decision," she stated. "I was fed up."
On the one-year anniversary of the bankruptcy Wednesday, Huskinson announced she would run for a state legislative seat. She officially launched her campaign to represent House District 32 and challenge incumbent Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette.
"I made a decision not to return to work because of my strong conviction that my fellow workers and I were mistreated by a corporation that put profit over safety and people," Huskinson stated on her campaign website.
Workers owed
When the coal operator Blackjewel shuttered the gates of the mines last summer, the insolvent company owed 506 workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and benefits.
That's because the company had withheld promised payments from employees’ health savings and retirement accounts, according to an investigation conducted by the Wyoming Labor Standards Office. The firm also allegedly neglected to pay wages to some workers between June 24 and July 1.
But very few miners filed claims for compensation with the state. Attorneys at Wyoming's Labor Standards Office said workers likely feared there would be retaliation from the company if they filed a claim.
Even as the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines reopened under new ownership in October, a vast majority of former Blackjewel workers have yet to receive the full compensation they were promised.
Huskinson, the former Eagle Butte miner, was one of the few workers who chose to file a claim for lost wages and benefits with the state. She has received a portion of the money and is awaiting the full amount.
On a national level, attorneys representing hundreds of coal miners in Wyoming and other states where Blackjewel operated also reached a settlement in March in a class action lawsuit brought against the company, pending final approval by a federal judge.
The lawsuit alleged the coal operator violated federal labor law by failing to notify or compensate hundreds of workers before suddenly closing down its mines last summer.
The court has yet to release details of the settlement and they remain sealed. The judge will need to issue a decision on the settlement first, according to Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf.
The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of out-of-work Blackjewel miners and any other “similarly situated” workers who were affected by the coal mine closures last year. The intent of the lawsuit was to cover roughly 1,700 workers from former Blackjewel mines across the country.
Meanwhile, debtors and other creditors involved in Blackjewel’s bankruptcy case in January petitioned the court to investigate the company’s former CEO Jeffrey Hoops for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars for personal gain, a claim he has denied.
When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, the court ordered Hoops to step down before the restructuring process could continue.
Now, attorneys for the debtor have accused Hoops of a fraudulent money transfer during his time as CEO of the failed company. Counsel for the company contends Hoops illegally transferred $34 million to one of his other companies and family trusts, Clearwater Investment Holdings LLC, according to court documents filed June 11.
"I don't think I've been made whole," former miner Huskinson reflected. "I don't feel whole because I don't think Jeff Hoops has been held accountable, or the people who worked with him have not been held accountable."
The bankruptcy case involving Blackjewel remains ongoing.
