Coal miners and families reflect on the year since the Blackjewel bankruptcy

Huskinson, the former Eagle Butte miner, was one of the few workers who chose to file a claim for lost wages and benefits with the state. She has received a portion of the money and is awaiting the full amount.

On a national level, attorneys representing hundreds of coal miners in Wyoming and other states where Blackjewel operated also reached a settlement in March in a class action lawsuit brought against the company, pending final approval by a federal judge.

The lawsuit alleged the coal operator violated federal labor law by failing to notify or compensate hundreds of workers before suddenly closing down its mines last summer.

The court has yet to release details of the settlement and they remain sealed. The judge will need to issue a decision on the settlement first, according to Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf.

The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of out-of-work Blackjewel miners and any other “similarly situated” workers who were affected by the coal mine closures last year. The intent of the lawsuit was to cover roughly 1,700 workers from former Blackjewel mines across the country.

Meanwhile, debtors and other creditors involved in Blackjewel’s bankruptcy case in January petitioned the court to investigate the company’s former CEO Jeffrey Hoops for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars for personal gain, a claim he has denied.

When Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, the court ordered Hoops to step down before the restructuring process could continue.

Now, attorneys for the debtor have accused Hoops of a fraudulent money transfer during his time as CEO of the failed company. Counsel for the company contends Hoops illegally transferred $34 million to one of his other companies and family trusts, Clearwater Investment Holdings LLC, according to court documents filed June 11.

"I don't think I've been made whole," former miner Huskinson reflected. "I don't feel whole because I don't think Jeff Hoops has been held accountable, or the people who worked with him have not been held accountable."

The bankruptcy case involving Blackjewel remains ongoing.