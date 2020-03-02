Coal tech company's bid to mine clears major hurdle

What’s at stake?

Many Tongue River Valley residents living near the proposed mine site have expressed concerns over the potential environmental impacts and future financial liabilities associated with the Brook Mine for the county and state.

“Ramaco has made a lot of promises about the number of people they would employ and how their permit meets the highest standards, but none of this has turned out to be true,” Joan Tellez, a landowner and Powder River Basin Resource Council board member, said in a statement. “They have not met with the impacted landowners and they have not addressed our concerns.”

John and Vanessa Buyok, landowners in Tongue River Valley, echoed these fears. The Buyoks allege even the company’s most recent permit still fails to address potential damage to their water well and the alluvial valley floor, or subsidence issues — land vulnerable to sinking or caving — on properties surrounding the proposed mine site.