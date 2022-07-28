Coal yields huge second-quarter profit, but Powder River Basin troubles persist

Coal is still enjoying renewed popularity.

Both of the coal giants operating in Wyoming — Arch Resources and Peabody Energy — on Thursday reported net income above $400 million during the second quarter of 2022. Arch brought in $407.56 million, an increase of one-third over last quarter, marking its third consecutive quarter of record earnings.

The company, which owns Wyoming’s Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines, posted numbers more than a dozen times higher than the same time last year. But its production costs have climbed along with its profits. Higher fuel prices are adding to the expense. So are problems with sending the coal to buyers as railroads, which curtailed operations as coal production declined over the last decade and then contracted sharply early in the pandemic, struggle to scale back up.

“What should be a very, very good year is getting stymied by the fact that we cannot get enough trains out of the Powder River Basin to move our coal to our customers,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association.

Rail service has been a challenge across all operations, Arch CEO Paul Lang said during a call with investors, but it’s worst in the West, where “progress remains painfully slow, and the situation is extraordinarily frustrating for all of our customers.”

Arch now expects some of the shipments planned for 2022 to be delayed until next year. Assuming rail conditions improve, it anticipates a lucrative 2023 in the Powder River Basin, where it aims to maximize revenue while continuing to set aside the funds needed to close and reclaim Coal Creek and Black Thunder in the coming years.

Peabody’s $409.5 million net gain, meanwhile, was its second quarterly profit since the start of 2020 and its best result in more than a decade. Its positive announcement followed a loss of $119.5 million in the first quarter of this year and $28.6 million in the second quarter of last year.

“During the quarter, we delivered increased sale volumes in every segment except the (Powder River Basin),” Peabody CEO Jim Grech told investors.

Western rail shortages also impeded Peabody’s coal shipments and contributed to its higher quarterly production costs, Grech said, adding that for the remainder of the year, “sale volumes will be dependent on rail performance.”

Unlike Arch, Peabody, owner of the North Antelope Rochelle, Caballo and Rawhide mines, plans to continue operating its Powder River Basin mines well into the future.

But it, like Arch, is encouraged by the outlook for 2023.

In the Powder River Basin, Grech said, “we have approximately 68 million tons priced at an average of $13.28 a ton.” This year, the company projects selling a total of 80-90 tons, depending how much coal it can transport, at an average of $13.00 per short ton.

The spot price of coal mined in the Powder River Basin — which tends to be higher than the prices set by long-term contracts — has settled closer to contract prices since it peaked in November at more than $30 per short ton, roughly triple its usual price.

“There’s more uncertainty, I think, in (Powder River Basin) price margins than there used to be, even with record-high prices per ton on the spot market,” said Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners’ group.

When natural gas costs at least $3 per million British thermal units, Powder River Basin coal becomes a competitive source of electricity. Last fall, as natural gas hovered between $4 and $5, electric utilities raced to expand their dwindling coal reserves before winter and drove the typically stable Powder River Basin spot price way up.

The extra demand boosts Wyoming’s revenue, but it hasn’t brought back the coal lease sales that long helped cover state expenses.

“This is just a blip, and it’s a relatively small blip, too,” Anderson said.

The spot price of Powder River Basin coal plummeted in December as utility stockpiling slowed and natural gas prices eased.

But in the months that followed, the price of U.S. natural gas benchmark Henry Hub soared. It climbed from under $4 at the start of the first quarter to about $5.60 at the start of the second, according to Insider, peaking above $9 in early June, propelled by low natural gas production, an uptick in exports and hot weather across the country. Coal’s spot price started to stabilize several dollars above where it started.

Market disruptions near the end of the quarter caused the price of natural gas to tumble briefly back into the five-dollar range. It rebounded quickly, jumping past $8 again last week.

Powder River Basin coal ended the second quarter at $16.55 per short ton — higher than any price in the decade before the rush.