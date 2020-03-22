Colorado’s No. 1 oil and gas producer girds for economic fallout

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia rejected a plan by Saudi Arabia for further production cuts to stabilize prices, leading Saudi Arabia to ramp up production in retaliation. Oil prices have plummeted, shaking Wall Street and markets worldwide. The price per barrel was slightly below $28 Tuesday.

“I think it’s going to drop below at least $20 a barrel for a period of time,” said Bernadette Johnson, vice president of strategic analytics with Enverus, which provides data and intelligence to energy companies.

The price hasn’t been that low since the early 2000s, Johnson said. While Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the so-called OPEC+ alliance, could call an emergency meeting, no meetings are currently planned until June, which means cuts in production wouldn’t kick in until July, she said.

And no one knows how long the coronavirus crisis and its suppression of demand are going to last, Johnson said.