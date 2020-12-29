Commercial solar project proposed in Sheridan County

State statute defines a commercial solar energy facility as one with a rated power capacity of more than one-half megawatt of electricity.

Reid said according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, one megawatt will power approximately 146 homes in Wyoming, meaning the proposed project could power nearly 3,000 homes.

New projects present new challenges, though. Reid indicated one challenge could be ensuring project leaders remain in contact with local emergency services to ensure adequate response to any incidents. Coordination with transportation authorities will also be important, Reid said.

Haswell also indicated any new development has to also weigh impacts to wildlife, erosion and other factors.

“This is a good project and I don't feel it will have negative impacts but it's why we have the permit process we do,” Haswell said. “If renewable projects really took off we may need to think about staffing up because we're also setting records in terms of housing development and associated permits but we're not there right now.”

Haswell added that some aspects of projects like the proposed solar arrays are also done in conjunction with state and federal agencies such as Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management and State Historic Preservation Offices and others. Involvement of other agencies varies based on surface ownership and the project details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0