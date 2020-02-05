Company seeks license change so it can close uranium mine

RAWLINS (WNE) — A mining company is seeking to amend one of its licenses so they can make changes to personnel that would allow them to decommission a mine that hasn’t been used in nearly 40 years.

The Kennecott Uranium Company recently applied for an amendment of its Source Material License from the land quality division of the Department of Environmental Quality. The license concerns a uranium mine located around 42 miles north of Rawlins that occupies 1,432 acres. Mining and milling operations began in February 1981, ceasing just over two years later in April 1983. The mine has been in a period of standby since then.

The company’s intent is to return the land for general rangeland uses, but it will likely be a decade before the project is complete, according to Kristine Galloway, spokeswoman for the DEQ.

“Right now, they’re looking to make these personnel changes,” she said. “One of them is for security, because right now they’re required to have a guard at the site 24 hours a day. So for years, they’ve been paying someone to live at the site. They want to be able to use different types of security, but they need the amendment to do so.”

