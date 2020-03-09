Company unveils new natural gas processing plant in Converse County

Energy company Meritage Midstream has announced the completion of a new natural gas processing plant in Converse County capable of processing 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The Steamboat I processing plant’s debut just west of Douglas effectively doubles the midstream firm’s processing capacity in the Powder River Basin, where the company has a significant foothold. The new plant adds about a dozen full-time positions, according to Meritage Midstream President Nick Thomas. Related gathering systems feeding gas into the facility also create about 15 to 20 new jobs in and around the plant.

“We’re excited because it’s a cutting-edge facility in terms of technology,” Thomas told the Star-Tribune. “(We) engineered and designed a facility that is No. 1 safe and, No. 2 very efficient.” For one, the company plans to rotate equipment to minimize fuel usage and enhance run times.