Conflicts over sage grouse weigh on Wyoming's oil and gas lease sale this week

For years, both local and federal officials have struggled to walk the fine line between preserving the imperiled bird’s limited sagebrush habitat and not infringing on the state's economic backbone — mineral industries. The battle over the iconic bird has taken center stage yet again in the lead up to the last oil and gas lease sale of the year.

An unusual year

Energy companies interested in leasing federal land for drilling can typically nominate and then bid on parcels during quarterly lease sales. Once a company secures a lease, it must then obtain permits and often complete environmental reviews before commencing breaking ground.

The bureau usually hosts the competitive lease sales in March, June, September and December. But this year has been different.

The COVID-19 pandemic, federal court battles and abysmal market conditions have upset the usual pace of leasing.

Half of the money collected by the federal government during the quarterly auctions, as well as mineral royalties associated with leases, flow back to the state. But oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming have brought in just $4.7 million from sales so far this year. In 2019, bids brought in roughly $140.9 million.