Conservation act passed this year could help Wyoming fight chronic wasting disease, invasive species

As chronic wasting disease continues to imperil many of Wyoming’s wildlife populations and invasive plants threaten the state’s rich sagebrush-steppe habitats, local leaders here say a federal conservation act just signed into law could help.
Long championed by Wyoming senators, the America’s Conservation Enhancement, or ACE, Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of October. Since then, conservation groups and state agencies have spoken positively on an act that they say could significantly help both conservationists and ranchers achieve their goals.
“President Trump has signed the most significant wildlife conservation and sportsmen’s law in decades,” Sen. John Barrasso, who chairs the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said in a statement. “The ACE Act will help protect elk, mule deer, bison and so many more amazing species in Wyoming. The law establishes a task force to address the growing problem of chronic wasting disease. It will compensate ranchers for lost livestock from predator attacks and help combat dangerous invasive species.”
Barrasso introduced the legislation for consideration almost a year ago in December 2019. It gradually found widespread support across the political aisle and established common ground among ranchers, wildlife advocates and hunters.
“Conservationists, hunters, anglers, and farmers all agree that the ACE Act is a win for the people of Wyoming and America’s wildlife,” Barrasso continued.
The sweeping act gives the Interior Department the ability to establish a federal task force on chronic wasting disease, a widespread ailment afflicting deer, elk and moose populations across the region. The legislation dedicates $15 million between fiscal years 2021 and 2025 to roll out the task force’s interstate strategy. There will also be $5 million set aside to advance research into the disease.
What’s more, the ACE Act authorizes funding to fight invasive species, an ongoing battle that several states have been struggling to make ground on, due in part to the scale of the problem and shortages of resources.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s administration has taken a lead in addressing these controversial and unwieldy conservation issues. His advisory group on invasive species just published a comprehensive report on recommendations in late October. And over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department authorized a management plan to combat chronic wasting disease.
But the task facing states like Wyoming to preserve the fragile balance between wildlife habitats and human activity remains daunting. A little help at the federal level could go a long way, proponents said.
“The ACE Act provides important federal resources and emphasis on some of Wyoming’s most pressing conservation challenges,” Brian Nesvik, director of Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said on Tuesday. “The focus on chronic wasting disease, livestock depredation, and the renewal of important programs will be value added.”
If anything, the act demonstrates lawmakers in Washington have the states’ backs when it comes to protecting wildlife, conservation advocates said.
“At a time when many Americans are spending more time outdoors and appreciating our nation’s birds and other wildlife, this commitment by Congress will be a critical boost for birds, other wildlife, and people,” Jesse Walls, senior director of government affairs for the National Audubon Society, said in a statement shortly after Congress passed the act.
In addition, the new law authorizes $15 million in funding to the Interior Department to dole out grants to livestock producers to compensate them for losses caused by federally protected species. The grants are also intended to help ranchers implement risk-management strategies.
The Wyoming Stock Growers Association commended the passage of the act.
“The ACE Act represents a truly balanced approach to wildlife conservation that addresses both the needs of wildlife and of ranchers and other landowners who provide much of their habitat,” Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, said in a statement Tuesday. “For Wyoming, this balance requires that we address the threats that are posed to wildlife by diseases such as (chronic wasting disease) as well as the threats to ranching from certain predator species. The ACE Act does all of this while also addressing the shared threat posed by invasive species. All Americans benefit from healthy well-managed wildlife populations.”
The act also reauthorized the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Establishment Act. These programs support myriad wildlife and habitat restoration initiatives already in place across the nation.
