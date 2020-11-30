Conservation act passed this year could help Wyoming fight chronic wasting disease, invasive species

“The ACE Act provides important federal resources and emphasis on some of Wyoming’s most pressing conservation challenges,” Brian Nesvik, director of Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said on Tuesday. “The focus on chronic wasting disease, livestock depredation, and the renewal of important programs will be value added.”

If anything, the act demonstrates lawmakers in Washington have the states’ backs when it comes to protecting wildlife, conservation advocates said.

“At a time when many Americans are spending more time outdoors and appreciating our nation’s birds and other wildlife, this commitment by Congress will be a critical boost for birds, other wildlife, and people,” Jesse Walls, senior director of government affairs for the National Audubon Society, said in a statement shortly after Congress passed the act.

In addition, the new law authorizes $15 million in funding to the Interior Department to dole out grants to livestock producers to compensate them for losses caused by federally protected species. The grants are also intended to help ranchers implement risk-management strategies.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Association commended the passage of the act.