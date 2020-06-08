Conservation group joins Wyoming governor in call to waive renewable fuel standards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When drivers go to refill their gas tanks in the U.S., chances are a bit of corn ethanol or soybean biodiesel is mixed in with the gasoline.

That’s because the federal government requires refineries to blend a certain amount of plant-derived fuel into gasoline, under a program called the Renewable Fuel Standard.

But according to some Wyoming petroleum refineries, the requirements can be tough to meet. And a recent federal court ruling could make meeting the set blending levels even harder.

If a petroleum refinery can’t meet the set standard through blending biofuel or other approved renewable fuels into its gasoline supply, it must turn to the market to purchase credits. It’s a mandate that many smaller refineries have called economically prohibitive.