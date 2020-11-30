Conservation groups protest massive pipeline project destined for Wyoming

In short, the BLM did not fulfill its obligations under federal law to comprehensively assess the potential environmental impacts of the corridors, the Nov. 23 complaint argues.

“This proposal proves that BLM has as little regard for sage-grouse as the oil and gas industry does,” said Kelly Fuller, energy and mining campaign director at Western Watersheds Project. “To approve this massive new network of pipeline corridors, BLM will strip protection from tens of thousands of acres that BLM’s own sage-grouse plans say pipelines are supposed to avoid. This is how you drive wildlife extinct.”

The social costs of climate change and loss of wildlife potentially caused by the development far outweigh any of the promised economic benefits, according to the conservation groups.

"The more we learn about big game migration corridors, the more clear it becomes that these migration routes are essential to maintaining healthy and thriving populations of deer, pronghorn, moose, and bighorn sheep," Connie Wilbert, director of Sierra Club Wyoming, said in a statement Wednesday. "A number of herds are already struggling, and this ill-conceived proposal could drive their numbers ever closer to the brink."