Conservation groups urge federal government to defer oil and gas leases

Western conservation advocates on Tuesday called for the federal government to defer much of the oil and gas leasing scheduled for early next year.

A year after the Biden administration paused new lease sales and ordered the Department of the Interior to review the leasing program, and six months after a federal judge ordered the federal government to resume leasing, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is now planning to hold its first onshore lease sale since December 2020 in early 2022.

On Aug. 31, the BLM proposed 459 Wyoming parcels, spanning more than 568,000 acres, for sale early next year. It announced last month that it would defer 264 of those parcels due to environmental concerns, including the presence of priority sage grouse habitat.

Some conservation and outdoor recreation groups want to see many more leases deferred pending additional environmental review.

“It’s not just the sheer volume of leasing that’s a problem,” said John Rader, a conservation advocate for the Wyoming Outdoor Council. “It’s also where the leases are located. We’ve consistently seen parcels sold in inappropriate places.”

In Wyoming, where roughly half of the 9 million acres of federal lands leased for oil and gas development haven’t been developed, Rader questioned the need to sell additional leases in areas that are significant for other reasons, including sensitive wildlife habitat, historic trails, sacred cultural sites and lands used for hunting and recreation.

“Some of these parcels are on lands with very low development potential and very high conservation value, where industrial development just doesn’t make sense,” Rader said.

The Outdoor Council is “generally optimistic” about the Department of the Interior’s recently published report on the oil and gas leasing program, he said. The report deemed the leasing program to be unfair to taxpayers and inadequate on climate change, and proposed raising royalty and bonding rates.

Its findings frustrated industry, which felt the report was unfair to oil and gas producers and would have an outsized impact on Wyoming, where a particularly high share of drilling occurs on federal lands.

But the conservation groups believe that the federal government’s existing leasing protocols are inadequate.

“The public and tribes have been routinely flagging these concerns, and the Department of the Interior has identified many of them in their report, so we sincerely hope to see some changes,” Rader said.

