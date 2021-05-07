Construction resumes on wind project that has generated national attention

“Wyoming has powered the nation for decades, and has contributed massively to the personal well-being of literally hundreds of millions of Americans over the last 50 years,” Murrell said. “We want to continue to do that, but we need to continue to do it not just with the rich hydrocarbon resources we have. We need the other resources too, like wind, solar and geothermal. They are a big part of what we need to leverage, and we have to do it in a way that recognizes that our consumers want low emissions energy.”

Once complete, the CCSM Project will be one of the largest private, non-government employers in Carbon County and would provide millions of dollars in new, non-mineral tax revenue to Wyoming every year, Choquette said.

The CCSM Project is fully permitted by the BLM, the state and Carbon County.

The completed site will include up to 896 turbine foundations and turbines. Turbine foundations will be constructed as soon as 2022 under the current schedule, she said.

From 2016-20, Power Company of Wyoming has completed about 112 miles of roads and 132 turbine pads.

“That work has created and supported good new direct construction jobs, direct environmental compliance jobs, and indirect jobs in Carbon County and Wyoming,” Choquette said. “It has led to more sales/ use tax revenue flowing into the state, for example, over $200,000 in new sales/use taxes paid in Wyoming just for the purchase of culverts being installed as part of the road construction.”

