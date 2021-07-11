Contango to purchase all ConocoPhillips natural gas assets in Wyoming

Contango Oil & Gas will purchase all Wyoming natural gas assets owned by ConocoPhillips, the company revealed Thursday. The acquisition comes as ConocoPhillips moves to sell off some of its oil and gas assets and Contango looks to continue expanding its operations in Wyoming.

The $67 million deal will transfer approximately 446 billion cubic feet equivalent of proved, developed and producing reserves in the Wind River Basin to Contango, a Houston-based oil and gas company. It’s expected to be finalized in the next few months.

“Our business model is really centered around these types of assets that are later in life and lower decline, better predictability, that generate a good amount of cash flow, but without a lot of the reinvestment risk that’s inherent in drilling,” said Contango CEO Wilkie S. Colyer, Jr.

The sale includes all assets in the Wind River Basin owned by ConocoPhillips, one of the largest U.S. oil and gas producers.

“ConocoPhillips has a strong position in the Wind River Basin, but the assets are not competitive in attracting capital in our portfolio,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune.