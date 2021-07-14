Controversial Rail Tie Wind Project wins county approval

“I believe in the rule of law, and I think that the Albany County wind regulations are adequate. I understand people’s distaste for it, and I also understand the citizenry who support it, but I’m not inclined to rule by fiat,” he said.

The stipulations agreed upon by county commissioners and the project’s developer include a one-mile setback of turbines from all non-participating residences and a setback from all county and public roads of 1.5 times the height of the nacelle plus the diameter of the blade.

ConnectGen also committed to conducting all blasting during the day, at noise levels below the county limit; installing fire suppression technology in the turbines; making a good faith effort to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Association to incorporate aircraft detection lighting systems and providing support to any residents affected by shadow flicker from turbine blades.

Amanda MacDonald, a project manager for the company, told the commissioners that ConnectGen would ensure that the promises it made in exchange for permit approval would also be met by any future project purchasers.

Rail Tie will require a number of additional permits and agreements prior to construction, including major reviews at the state level by the Industrial Siting Division and at the federal level under the National Environmental Policy Act. The Wyoming Industrial Siting Council is scheduled to hold a public comment hearing for Rail Tie in Laramie from July 19-21.

