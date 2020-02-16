Controversy over turbine blades in Casper landfill is overblown, manager says

The sheer size of the equipment and the potential environmental ramifications of disposing something that can’t decompose have raised concerns among wind energy critics.

But Casper Solid Waste Manager Cynthia Langston hopes to dispel some of those concerns. Despite the size of the blades, Langston said the landfill has plenty of space for them. She said the landfill won’t need to open another cell, or separate space, for the blades until 2034, at the current rate.

“I wish people were so interested in all the garbage,” she said, not just the wind turbines.

Accepting the blades at Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility also provides an economic benefit for the city, Langston noted. The deal has already earned Casper nearly $450,000, and when more come this spring, the total earnings for the city could reach $600,000.

Turbine blades are not the only form of “special waste” the city takes in for revenue. The city estimates it gains roughly $800,000 annually from accepting special waste from various entities, including the oil and gas industry.

Waste from oil and gas operations puts more pressure on the landfill than anything, she said, with tires and dewatering liners among the bigger drivers of waste encountered by Langston's team at the landfill.