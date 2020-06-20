Contura Energy's merger with new coal firm in Powder River Basin is legal, state says

According to Department of Environmental Quality regulations, "if a permit is transferred, sold, or assigned there must be public notice and a public comment opportunity, with public participation rights the same as an initial permit application, before that permit is transferred, sold, or assigned," staff attorney Shannon Anderson wrote in the letter.

But Guille said the merger will not prompt a public comment period. "(Contura Coal West) still holds the permits and bonds, so it doesn’t trigger any type of action ... (the fact) that it is now a subsidiary of ESM doesn’t change that."

In addition, a motion filed in bankruptcy court Tuesday by Kentucky environmental regulators stating Blackjewel has 606 outstanding environmental and mining violations at several mine sites in the state, many now owned and operated by Eagle Specialty Materials.