Converse County oil and gas project poised to clear major regulatory step

But conservation groups expressed grave concerns over the project's overlap with critical wildlife habitats, and the cumulative pollution of air and groundwater.

"There are 48 known (sage grouse) leks within the project area, and then there are eight more within a two-mile buffer," said John Rader, a conservation advocate with the Wyoming Outdoor Council. "All of them could be wiped out by this project. The BLM is even saying in the final (environmental impact statement) that leks could be abandoned, nests could be destroyed, that nesting sage grouse would be killed. But the proposed alternative still waives timing limitations for grouse in general habitat management area, and the project would disturb over 11,000 acres within core sage grouse habitat or priority habitat management area."

"Western Watersheds Project vehemently opposes the Converse County Oil and Gas Project," Kelly Fuller told the Star-Tribune. "It will cause great harm to raptors, greater sage-grouse and other wildlife. As if that weren't bad enough, BLM proposes to let the oil and gas industry harm wildlife by giving the industry exceptions to BLM's own simple, common-sense wildlife protection rules."