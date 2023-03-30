A Converse County wind farm is poised to expand.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received an application to build phase IV of the Cedar Springs Wind Project, the agency announced Thursday.
NextEra Energy completed phases I, II and III of its Cedar Springs Wind Project in late 2020, installing 192 turbines with a combined capacity of 533 megawatts, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
reported at the time.
The new wind farm will have up to 73 turbines and a capacity of up to 393 megawatts, according to the filing. Construction is expected to begin near the end of summer and be completed by December 2024.
Wyoming’s Industrial Siting Council will consider the proposal at a hearing in the Converse County Library on June 20.
Photos: The wind farms that have sprung up from Wyoming's prairie
Wind Farm
Turbines are silhouetted by the setting sun July 2, 2012 at a wind farm in Shirley Basin.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Farm
Turbines stand out from the landscape Monday, July 2, 2012 at a wind farm in Shirley Basin.
Alan Rogers
Wind Technicians
Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines stretch toward the horizon in Shirley Basin near Medicine Bow. PacifiCorp, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, has committed to a $2 billion investment in new Wyoming wind and transmission in the next few years.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Power
Turbines in Duke Energy's Top of the World wind project in Converse County northeast of Glenrock, Friday, March 16, 2018.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
Wind tech Jesse Green begins the 200-foot climb to the top of a turbine at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow recently.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Starry Night
The stars and the faint arm of the Milky Way can be seen over a wind farm just north of Medicine Bow on January 3, just before moonrise. The glow along the horizon is light from Casper, more than 80 miles away.
Kyle Grantham, Star-Tribune
Wind Farm
Turbines in Chevron Global Power Co.’s wind farm dot the horizon near Evansville in October 2009. Efforts to speed up permitting of Wyoming wind farms and transmission line projects are paying off, government officials and developers say.
Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune
Wind Farm
A truck travels along Wyoming 487 toward a group of turbines Monday, July 2, 2012 in Shirley Basin.
Alan Rogers
Chevron Wind Farm
A turbine at the Chevron wind farm just north of Evansville is shown in this 2013 file photo.
Courtesy
Wind Farm
Turbines stand out from the landscape Monday, July 2, 2012 at a wind farm in Shirley Basin.
Alan Rogers
Glenrock Reclamation
Wind turbines spin Tuesday on land once mined for coal in Glenrock. The Dave Johnston Mine site recently exited a lengthy reclamation process and has been repurposed by Rocky Mountain Power into wind farms.
Jenna VonHofe, Star-Tribune
Wind Turbines
The Dunlap Ranch Wind Farm turbines continue spinning as the sun slowly sets Jan. 22 in the Shirley Basin.
File, Star-Tribune
Wind Turbines
The Dunlap Ranch Wind Farm turbines continuing spinning as the sun slowly sets on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in the Shirley Basin.
Jenna VonHofe, Star-Tribune
Wind Turbines
The Dunlap Ranch Wind Farm turbines continue spinning as the sun slowly sets in January in the Shirley Basin.
File, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines are pictured June 28 near Medicine Bow. If the several wind proposed Wyoming wind projects are completed, the state’s wind production would double in a matter of years.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
Wind tech Jesse Green carries equipment through the access door to a turbine June 28 at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow. The wind technicians, who work for contractor UpWind Solutions, complete the majority of scheduled maintenance in the summer months to avoid shutting down turbines during the high winds of winter.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
A network of access roads lead to Rocky Mountain Power wind turbines in June near Medicine Bow. A pending increase in wind development in Wyoming has some concerned about federal laws that encourage small projects.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind
An antelope stands on the prairie against the backdrop of a Rocky Mountain Power wind farm near Medicine Bow. More wind projects are proposed for the area.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
A Rocky Mountain Power wind turbine pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2017 near Medicine Bow. A pending build out of new wind in Wyoming has some pushing for changes to federal laws that allow small firms to develop wind power whether its needed on the grid or not.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
The access door to a turbine pictured Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Technicians
Brian Hail, left and Jesse Green get ready to climb a wind turbine Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at a Rocky Mountain Power wind project near Medicine Bow. Wind technicians wear full-body safety harnesses and carry 100-meter ropes in case they need to make an emergency rappel off the top of the tower.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Power
Turbines in Duke Energy's Top of the World wind project pictured March 16 in Converse County, northeast of Glenrock.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Power
Turbines in Duke Energy's Top of the World wind project in Converse County northeast of Glenrock, Friday, March 16, 2018.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Power
Turbines in Duke Energy's Top of the World wind project in Converse County northeast of Glenrock. A new report showed as surrounding states have increased their use of wind power since 2011, Wyoming has decreased slightly.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
The Power Company of Wyoming plans to build 1,000 turbines at the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm near Rawlins, which would double the number of turbines in the state.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
An environmental contractor's pickup travels along a newly-built road Monday, May 7, 2018 at the future site of the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm near Rawlins. The Power Company of Wyoming spent 10 years securing the permits needed to start construction.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
The Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm near Rawlins is seen in May of 2018. Carbon county commissioners have said that applications for two wind farms are incomplete.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
Bill Miller, president of the Power Company of Wyoming, talks about progress on the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind project on May 7 at the site near Rawlins. The project as proposed would be the largest onshore wind farm in the United States.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
The Power Company of Wyoming has constructed about 40 miles of roads to service the future Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm near Rawlins.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
A two-track ranch road crisscrosses the site of the Overland Trail Ranch near Rawlins, where the Power Company of Wyoming so far has constructed about 40 miles of roads to service the future Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind farm.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
Bill Miller, president of the Power Company of Wyoming, looks over a map of Chokecherry Sierra Madre turbine sites Monday, May 7, 2018 on the Overland Trail Ranch near Rawlins.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Chokecherry Sierra Madre
A bulldozer sits near the end of a road currently under construction Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Chokecherry Sierra Madre wind project near Rawlins. The Power Company of Wyoming is currently focused on building infrastructure to service the 1,000-turbine wind farm.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
Wind turbines pictured Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Black Hills Energy is proposing new renewable energy options for Cheyenne customers and seeking approval for a 40-megawatt wind facility west of the city.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
Wind turbines are shown Nov. 15 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Albany County will likely need to return roughly $600,000 that it was scheduled to receive from the Boswell Springs project in the northwest part of the county.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
Jason Martin, a biologist with environmental contractor West Inc., scans the horizon for golden eagles Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Biologists stationed in one of two watch towers on the property have the ability to quickly shut down turbines when an eagle is in the area.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
One of PacifiCorp's two eagle watch towers pictured Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 the company's wind energy development near Rolling Hills. From roughly October through March, when migratory golden eagles make the area their winter home, biologists monitor the birds and can shut down turbines to avoid strikes.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
A biologist from West Inc., which provides environmental contracting services for PacifiCorp, walks a grid Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 while looking for carcasses of birds that may have hit a turbine at the company's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy Eagles
Jason Martin, a biologist with environmental contractor West Inc., scans the horizon for golden eagles Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at PacifiCorp's multi-project wind development near Rolling Hills in Converse County. Biologists stationed in one of two watch towers on the property have the ability to quickly shut down turbines when an eagle is in the area.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wind Energy
A stream winds through Rocky Mountain Power's Ekola Flats Wind Energy Project outside Medicine Bow where wind turbines are spread out across the landscape on Oct. 20. Despite developments like those in Carbon County, factors like unstable tax policies leave wind's future in the state uncertain.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Turbines
Wyoming Highway 487 leads to a line of wind turbines on Aug. 8 in the Shirley Basin north of Medicine Bow. Wind production in Wyoming is expected to see a big increase in 2020.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Turbines
A row of wind turbines spin along the Shirley Basin north of Medicine Bow on Aug. 8, 2019.
Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.