A Converse County wind farm is poised to expand.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received an application to build phase IV of the Cedar Springs Wind Project, the agency announced Thursday.

NextEra Energy completed phases I, II and III of its Cedar Springs Wind Project in late 2020, installing 192 turbines with a combined capacity of 533 megawatts, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported at the time.

The new wind farm will have up to 73 turbines and a capacity of up to 393 megawatts, according to the filing. Construction is expected to begin near the end of summer and be completed by December 2024.

Wyoming’s Industrial Siting Council will consider the proposal at a hearing in the Converse County Library on June 20.

