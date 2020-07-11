Could Japan's plan to retire 100 coal units hurt the Powder River Basin?

But now, Japan wants to slash its dependency on coal, making it only 26% of its energy portfolio.

The agency has yet to announce an official policy or decision detailing how many coal-fired power plants the country will actually retire before 2030.

Meanwhile, the country’s march to divest from coal has continued unabated. The Yomiuri Shimbun also reported details involving the government’s plan to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power plants overseas.

Nuclear to coal

In recent years, Japan’s shortage of domestic energy resources has led the country to increase its reliance on coal and natural gas coming from abroad. A 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which compromised the country’s Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear reactors, also caused Japan to pivot away from its reliance on atomic reactors.

But with pressure worldwide from climate activists to divest from fossil fuels, Japan is looking for ways to lessen its carbon footprint.