Could Japan's plan to retire 100 coal units hurt the Powder River Basin?

The fickleness of international markets, steep transport costs and public pressure to block coal export terminals have left murky the prospect of reviving global coal exports for Wyoming.
Nonetheless, energy operators mining in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin have hoped to export coal to countries across Asia for years. But the dream of exporting coal to one of the world’s leading importers of the commodity was dashed last week when Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshi Kajiyama, said the country would consider phasing out 100 of its older coal-fired power plant units by 2030.
The news comes as the country races to meet emission standards set by the Paris climate accord within the coming decade. The news conference was covered by the Yomiuri Shimbun, a newspaper in Japan on July 3.
Japan is one of the top coal-importing countries, ranking third worldwide behind India and China. It imports 99% of the coal it uses, according to the Energy Information Administration. Over one-third of the country’s energy comes from coal too.
But now, Japan wants to slash its dependency on coal, making it only 26% of its energy portfolio.
The agency has yet to announce an official policy or decision detailing how many coal-fired power plants the country will actually retire before 2030.
Meanwhile, the country’s march to divest from coal has continued unabated. The Yomiuri Shimbun also reported details involving the government’s plan to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power plants overseas.
Nuclear to coal
In recent years, Japan’s shortage of domestic energy resources has led the country to increase its reliance on coal and natural gas coming from abroad. A 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which compromised the country’s Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear reactors, also caused Japan to pivot away from its reliance on atomic reactors.
But with pressure worldwide from climate activists to divest from fossil fuels, Japan is looking for ways to lessen its carbon footprint.
Analysis published Thursday by the Kiko Network, an environmental group in Japan, concluded phasing out the country’s old coal fleet could potentially cut Japan’s coal consumption by 35% to 40%, compared to fiscal year 2018 levels. Currently 129 coal units are burning across the country, and 17 additional units — a majority considered high efficiency — are scheduled for construction, according to the Kiko Network.
“While this is a significant step forward, as a response to the climate crisis by a government that ratified the Paris Agreement, it is still totally insufficient,“ Kimiko Hirata, the Kiko Network’s international director, said in a statement last week. “The government needs to step up further with a plan to phase out all coal power plants by 2030 in order to be in line with its own Long-term Strategy under the Paris Agreement.”
Coal operators in the Powder River Basin have tried repeatedly to make cash off of exports to other countries, including coal-reliant Japan, over the years, but with minimal success.
As it stands, Japan imports an overwhelming majority of it coal from Australia and Indonesia. The U.S. makes up a meager portion of Japan’s total coal imports. In 2019, the U.S. shipped roughly 11 million tons of coal to Japan. In comparison, Australia shipped 128 million tons to the island nation that same year.
In the first quarter of 2020, the U.S. exported 1.6 million tons of coal to Japan, nearly 40% less compared to the same period the year before.
Beyond trade, advancing carbon capture
But Wyoming energy officials maintain that working with Japan remains a vital part of the state’s economic and energy future.
On June 9, Wyoming’s governor announced the state had established a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Coal Energy Center and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to advance carbon capture technologies, specifically a solid sorbent method of capturing emissions.
Despite the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s big announcement about potential coal-unit closures, the collaboration between Wyoming and Japan continues uninterrupted, according to Jason Begger, deputy director of the Wyoming Energy Authority.
When it comes to Wyoming’s relationship with Japan on coal research: “nothing has changed,” he said. Contract negotiations between the parties involved have started too.
“We’re continuing to move ahead,” Begger added.
The research will take place in 2021 at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center, a research facility connected to a coal-fired power plant.
Begger sees the carbon dioxide emitted from coal not just as a waste product or environmental liability. Instead, it’s the key to saving the state’s challenged coal industry, he said. Capturing carbon produced during the processing of coal to electricity could keep the fossil industry viable, even amid growing demand for carbon reduction, he said.
“Part of the reason that (Japan has) reached out to Wyoming is that they’re really scouring the world to look for the best technologies that they can employ to ... meet the highest of environmental standards,” Begger explained.
Wyoming’s collaboration with Japanese scientists and officials stretches back to at least 2016, when then-Gov. Matt Mead and Osamu Tsukamoto, president of Japan Coal Energy Center, agreed to work together on advancing coal research and trade.
In fact, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry supervises the Japan Coal Energy Center.
“I think Japan is doing is just they’re doing exactly what they said they’d do: closing older smaller inefficient coal plants and replacing them with newer technology,” Begger said.
