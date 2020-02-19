Could utilities face a carbon capture mandate soon in Wyoming?

State lawmakers continue to hold out hope for saving Wyoming’s imperiled coal industry, with many seeing the rollout of carbon capture technology as a solution.
Legislation proposed this month would impose new low-carbon electricity generation standards to encourage utility companies to install carbon capture technology on existing coal-fired power plants.
Sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, House Bill 200 would require utilities to produce a yet-to-be-determined percentage of low-carbon electricity from coal by equipping power plants with carbon capture systems and reducing emissions. If a utility meets the new energy standard set by Wyoming’s Public Service Commission, it could potentially recoup the money it spent on retrofitting plants with carbon capture technology from the state. Utilities could recover up to $1 billion, according to the bill.
Zwonitzer described the legislation as a “carrot and a stick” approach to urge the state’s utilities to explore carbon capture options, while allowing them to pass that cost onto ratepayers. At the center of the argument is the idea that Wyoming currently taxes coal at rates far higher than renewables, Zwonitzer said. This has created a disadvantage for the state’s bedrock industry at a time where renewables are not in a place to make up for the revenue lost from coal’s decline.
Facing a rapid downturn in demand for coal nationwide, the Equality State has a lot to lose. Revenue from minerals made up over half the state’s budget in 2017, according to the Wyoming Taxpayers Association. But other fuel sources like renewable energy and natural gas have started to outpace coal in energy markets, largely due to their cost effectiveness.
The coal sector took another blow in October when the state’s largest utility announced plans to retire two-thirds of its coal fleet nationwide. Transitioning to renewable energy will save ratepayers money down the road, according to PacifiCorp’s newest resource plan. But several of PacifiCorp’s coal-fired power plants operate in Wyoming and serve as a key supplier of both jobs and revenue.
Under the proposed bill, the Public Service Commission would promulgate new rules for utility companies to follow. Utilities operating here would have until 2030 to meet the new electricity generation standards. Companies installing wind or solar facilities would not be eligible for the same cost recoveries.
By introducing this new regulatory mandate, utilities would choose to extend the lives of existing coal-fired power plants, according to the bill’s sponsors. What’s more, out-of-state customers, even those with renewable energy standards, could purchase Wyoming coal produced without contributing more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, according to the draft bill.
Gov. Mark Gordon has placed the heat under lawmakers to accelerate by requiring installation of carbon capture and sequestration throughout Wyoming to help save the state’s precious coal-fired power plants and mines.
“I cannot be more emphatic about this point,” Gordon said his Feb. 10 State of the State address. “Time is of the essence, and we must act now to prevent coal mines from closing.”
But critics of carbon capture investment say market pressures simply trump any muscle the state Legislature can exert to keep coal-fired power plants running.
“We’re just really concerned that this bill is the wrong policy choice for Wyoming,” said Shannon Anderson, an attorney for Powder River Basin Resource Council, a landowners group. “As opposed to embracing the future, and even the now, which is low-cost renewable energy, this bill keeps the state tied to the past.”
Ratepayers would likely be left paying higher electricity prices to cover the costs of retrofitting power plants with carbon capture systems, opponents note. So far, carbon capture projects across the country have generated mixed results, with few achieving commercial size.
When asked if it would be fair to pass some costs onto the ratepayers, Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune that Wyomingites might actually be willing to pay a small tax to keep coal around longer.
“Is that fair? I think if you ask people in Campbell County if they’re willing to pay an extra 5 or 10 bucks in their utility bills every month to keep the coal plants going, they would probably say yes,” Zwonitzer said. “If you ask people in Jackson or Laramie, they might say no.”
The bill’s drafters did take steps to insulate ratepayers somewhat from higher costs, by forbidding utilities from recovering the cost of installing required carbon capture technology from increased rates, unless they have met the state’s electricity generation standards.
But Joshua Macey, a professor at Cornell Law School, said the mandate would ultimately be unconstitutional, based on precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Regulators cannot force utilities to comply with regulatory mandates and then prevent utilities from recovering their compliance costs,” Macey wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
“This is a textbook example of an illegal and confiscatory regulatory taking,” he added.
More demand for coal
The carbon capture mandate proposed in House Bill 200 would also enable Wyoming’s coal-fired power plants to continue serving dozens of states across the country, which have established renewable energy standards, according to the proposed bill. Wyoming’s low-sulfur and affordable coal processed in coal-fired power plants using carbon capture could be a resource to these states. “The deployment of carbon capture technology in Wyoming will provide energy to other states to meet policy goals of reduced or zero carbon dioxide emissions while maintaining reliable sources of electricity and ensuring sufficient resource adequacy,” according to the bill’s draft. But Macey, the law professor, said Wyoming coal would not qualify as a renewable energy source, even if carbon capture technology is used at a coal-fired power plant. “(House Bill) 200 allows coal-fired power plants to emit 650 tons of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour of electricity,” Macey said. “Other state clean energy policies require that the electricity that they use emits no greenhouse gases.” This would not solve the decline in demand from long-time customers nationwide who have turned to renewable energy sources to make electricity, he explained.
This is not the first time the Legislature has indicated its support of carbon capture and sequestration.
In 2014, the Wyoming Legislature, under then-Gov. Matt Mead, appropriated $15 million to support the development of one of the world’s only utility-scale carbon capture laboratories. The Integrated Test Center is attached directly to the Dry Fork Station Power Plant near Gillette. And before that, the state funneled millions of dollars into a proposed coal gasification research facility in Cheyenne. But in 2010, GE Energy placed the project on hold.
Another concurrent bill being considered Tuesday in the Senate would encourage private companies to invest in carbon capture research and technology but would not impose a regulatory mandate. Senate File 90 would therefore not burden customers with additional costs from the introduction of carbon capture.
Both bills have yet to pass through the Revenue Committee to the floor as of press time Tuesday. The House Revenue Committee will consider House Bill 200 at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Capitol Extension.
