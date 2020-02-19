Could utilities face a carbon capture mandate soon in Wyoming?

When asked if it would be fair to pass some costs onto the ratepayers, Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune that Wyomingites might actually be willing to pay a small tax to keep coal around longer.

“Is that fair? I think if you ask people in Campbell County if they’re willing to pay an extra 5 or 10 bucks in their utility bills every month to keep the coal plants going, they would probably say yes,” Zwonitzer said. “If you ask people in Jackson or Laramie, they might say no.”

The bill’s drafters did take steps to insulate ratepayers somewhat from higher costs, by forbidding utilities from recovering the cost of installing required carbon capture technology from increased rates, unless they have met the state’s electricity generation standards.

But Joshua Macey, a professor at Cornell Law School, said the mandate would ultimately be unconstitutional, based on precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Regulators cannot force utilities to comply with regulatory mandates and then prevent utilities from recovering their compliance costs,” Macey wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

“This is a textbook example of an illegal and confiscatory regulatory taking,” he added.

More demand for coal