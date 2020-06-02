Could Wyoming create oil and gas jobs by accelerating the cleanup of orphan wells?

Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, moved to draft a bill that would authorize the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to expend an additional $7.5 million in the 2021 fiscal year, specifically to accelerate the plugging of orphan wells, which are wells with no responsible owner, and reclaiming of well sites. The additional funding would effectively double the commission's biennium budget for reclamation of orphaned wells.

The state takes on the responsibility of orphan well remediation, which includes plugging the well and rehabilitating the disturbed surface.

Wyoming still needs to clean up 2,793 wells identified as orphaned, according to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The commission has removed 99 wells from its list of orphan wells so far this year, according to supervisor reports provided by the agency. These wells can have environmental and public health consequences if left unplugged. If a wellbore deteriorates, it can potentially leach oil, gas or fluids into nearby water supplies.